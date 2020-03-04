First Trust Advisors LP Sells 41,341 Shares of II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in shares of II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 81.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 41,341 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in II-VI were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of II-VI by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of II-VI by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 162,150 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 10,414 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of II-VI by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,194 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of II-VI by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $975,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,332,656.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard H. Xia sold 9,300 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $353,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,300 shares of company stock worth $1,364,800 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IIVI. BidaskClub lowered II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of II-VI in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of II-VI in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BTIG Research raised their price target on II-VI from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of II-VI in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. II-VI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

IIVI opened at $30.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.38. II-VI, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.93 and a 52 week high of $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.78.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $666.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.30 million. II-VI had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. II-VI’s quarterly revenue was up 94.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that II-VI, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

