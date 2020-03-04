California Public Employees Retirement System Has $278,000 Stock Position in Landmark Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LARK)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LARK) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Landmark Bancorp worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 91,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 8,720 shares during the period. 22.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LARK opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Landmark Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $21.72 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The company has a market capitalization of $104.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.75 and its 200-day moving average is $23.95.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $12.03 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Landmark Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%.

In other news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 6,231 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $157,083.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 11,042 shares of company stock worth $277,728 over the last quarter. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Landmark Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides various loan products, such as one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, municipal, and agriculture loans, as well as consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, home improvement, and home equity loans.

