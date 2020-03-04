First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in L.B. Foster Co (NASDAQ:FSTR)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of L.B. Foster Co (NASDAQ:FSTR) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,060 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.16% of L.B. Foster worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in L.B. Foster by 10.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in L.B. Foster by 8.0% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 8,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in L.B. Foster by 69.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 12,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in L.B. Foster by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 17,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FSTR opened at $15.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.49. L.B. Foster Co has a 52 week low of $14.68 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.72.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.27). L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $149.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that L.B. Foster Co will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded L.B. Foster from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

About L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and other accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.

