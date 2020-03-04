12,962 Shares in GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in GSX Techedu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the 4th quarter valued at $517,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the 4th quarter valued at $768,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,218,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the 4th quarter valued at $2,126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSX Techedu stock opened at $43.09 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. GSX Techedu Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $46.40.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.17. GSX Techedu had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.32 million. GSX Techedu’s revenue for the quarter was up 412.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that GSX Techedu Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of GSX Techedu in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of GSX Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GSX Techedu in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of GSX Techedu in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of GSX Techedu from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.86.

About GSX Techedu

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

