HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in HarborOne Bancorp were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 187.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 79.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.05% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp stock opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. HarborOne Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.65 million, a P/E ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 0.69.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $46.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HONE. ValuEngine lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

