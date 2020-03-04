Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Bridge Bancorp worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bridge Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Bridge Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Bridge Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Bridge Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Bridge Bancorp by 8.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Bridge Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 60,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total transaction of $1,971,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold 118,259 shares of company stock valued at $3,897,417 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDGE opened at $26.81 on Wednesday. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.47 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25. The company has a market capitalization of $551.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Bridge Bancorp had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $44.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Bridge Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

About Bridge Bancorp

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

