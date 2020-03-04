First Trust Advisors LP Has $296,000 Position in Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Tenaris by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 59,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 17,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TS stock opened at $18.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.27. Tenaris SA has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $30.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.98 and a 200-day moving average of $21.54.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Tenaris had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Analysts anticipate that Tenaris SA will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.27%.

TS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Tenaris from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Cowen raised shares of Tenaris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.97.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

