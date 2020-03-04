9,327 Shares in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Capital City Bank Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 347,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,606,000 after acquiring an additional 31,693 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,701,000 after purchasing an additional 28,714 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the 3rd quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCBG opened at $26.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.86 and a 200 day moving average of $28.10. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.04 and a fifty-two week high of $30.95. The firm has a market cap of $456.57 million, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $40.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CCBG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Capital City Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

In related news, Director Laura L. Johnson bought 1,500 shares of Capital City Bank Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $43,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,482.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital City Bank Group Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

