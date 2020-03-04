First Trust Advisors LP Has $338,000 Stake in First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,473 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in First of Long Island were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLIC. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in First of Long Island during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First of Long Island by 1,428.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 237,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after acquiring an additional 222,317 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of First of Long Island by 20.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of First of Long Island by 15.9% in the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 129,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 17,824 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of First of Long Island by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

FLIC opened at $21.05 on Wednesday. First of Long Island Corp has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $25.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.59.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $27.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.56 million. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 26.90%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First of Long Island Corp will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

In other First of Long Island news, Director Michael N. Vittorio sold 6,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $152,883.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,758.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

