First Trust Advisors LP Sells 366 Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,567 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Bank of Marin Bancorp worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 100,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,519,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $38.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.89 million, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.63. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a one year low of $36.99 and a one year high of $47.77.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 31.26%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

In other news, Director H Robert Heller sold 1,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total transaction of $74,609.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Pelham sold 5,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $220,970.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,051 shares in the company, valued at $744,617.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,728 shares of company stock worth $653,665 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BMRC. ValuEngine raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

