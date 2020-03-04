First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 81.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,418 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 69,191 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,151,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375,108 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 3,629.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,790,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,362 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,643,000. Goodman Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,589,000. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FLR. Credit Suisse Group lowered Fluor Co. (NEW) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine lowered Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.90.

Shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) stock opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 2.53. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $41.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.14 and a 200 day moving average of $18.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

