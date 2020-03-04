First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,038 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQNR. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

EQNR stock opened at $15.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.02. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $14.77 and a 1 year high of $23.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.35%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered Equinor ASA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

