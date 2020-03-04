First Trust Advisors LP Sells 631 Shares of Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 9.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 1.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 104,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 51,980 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 1.7% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,816,364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,625,000 after acquiring an additional 29,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 12.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter.

THRM stock opened at $41.62 on Wednesday. Gentherm Inc has a 1-year low of $35.63 and a 1-year high of $49.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.20.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.34. Gentherm had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $230.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gentherm Inc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

THRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Gentherm from to in a report on Friday, February 14th. Argus raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Gentherm from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

