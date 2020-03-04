First Trust Advisors LP Has $341,000 Stake in Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Amalgamated Bank were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMAL. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 12.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 20,163 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 20.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 227,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 38,043 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 31.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 8,897 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 22.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857 shares during the last quarter. 43.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amalgamated Bank alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Amalgamated Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Amalgamated Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Amalgamated Bank from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amalgamated Bank from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Shares of AMAL stock opened at $16.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.78. Amalgamated Bank has a one year low of $14.58 and a one year high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.74 million, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.52.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $50.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Amalgamated Bank’s payout ratio is presently 21.48%.

About Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including time deposits, non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.