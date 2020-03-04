First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,920 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 4,817,934 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $206,400,000 after acquiring an additional 35,200 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 6.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 532,651 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,819,000 after purchasing an additional 31,030 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,489 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,830,000 after purchasing an additional 19,188 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the third quarter worth $7,546,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 12.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,004 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 11,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBL. Zacks Investment Research lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

BHP Group stock opened at $37.32 on Wednesday. BHP Group PLC has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $51.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.25%.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

