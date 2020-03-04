Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVGW. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Bruce John Lindeman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $213,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lecil E. Cole sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $174,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,126 shares in the company, valued at $24,996,469.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,833 shares of company stock worth $5,557,106. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CVGW shares. BidaskClub upgraded Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Calavo Growers in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calavo Growers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens lowered Calavo Growers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their price objective on Calavo Growers from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Shares of Calavo Growers stock opened at $55.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $971.58 million, a P/E ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.56. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $100.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $292.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.45 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

