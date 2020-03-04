First Trust Advisors LP Sells 424 Shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Viad were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viad by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,220,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,330,000 after acquiring an additional 182,633 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Viad by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 614,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Viad by 2.9% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 501,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,675,000 after acquiring an additional 13,976 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viad by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 137,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,265,000 after acquiring an additional 65,328 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its position in shares of Viad by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 93,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VVI stock opened at $43.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.84. Viad Corp has a 52 week low of $41.94 and a 52 week high of $72.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $321.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.20 million. Viad had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 1.57%. Viad’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Viad Corp will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Viad’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VVI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viad from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine raised Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

In other Viad news, insider David W. Barry bought 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.75 per share, with a total value of $30,112.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 18,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,836.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David W. Barry bought 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.30 per share, with a total value of $98,434.00. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,130 shares of company stock valued at $188,137. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

