First Trust Advisors LP Has $300,000 Holdings in EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 84.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,526 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in EVO Payments were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EVOP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in EVO Payments by 3,186.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC bought a new position in EVO Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in EVO Payments by 27.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in EVO Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in EVO Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EVOP shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.21.

In related news, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $110,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,942 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $330,720. 61.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EVOP stock opened at $25.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.63. EVO Payments Inc has a 12 month low of $23.74 and a 12 month high of $31.93.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $160.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.71 million. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that EVO Payments Inc will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

