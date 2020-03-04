74,638 Shares in ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 74,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZIOP. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 250,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 54,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 9,443 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 242.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 250,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 177,060 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $930,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 100,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 9,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President David M. Md Mauney sold 22,394 shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $101,892.70. Following the transaction, the president now owns 195,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,514.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kevin G. Lafond sold 21,570 shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $98,143.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,131.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,401 shares of company stock worth $930,154 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZIOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. ZIOPHARM Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ZIOP opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.38 million, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a current ratio of 10.34, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $7.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average is $4.43.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

