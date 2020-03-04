First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $216,000.

Shares of BSCK opened at $21.28 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.14 and a fifty-two week high of $21.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.30.

