California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases Shares of 25,506 HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE)

California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 187.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 14,636 shares in the last quarter. 45.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.65 million, a P/E ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.69. HarborOne Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $11.20.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.00 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 8.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

