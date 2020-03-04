First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD (NYSE:NIQ)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD (NYSE:NIQ) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,239 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 23,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD stock opened at $14.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.86. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD has a 1 year low of $12.81 and a 1 year high of $14.44.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%.

About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

