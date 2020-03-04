First Trust Advisors LP Has $353,000 Stock Position in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 82.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,075 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 19,504 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Visteon were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Visteon by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,408 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,672 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter.

Visteon stock opened at $66.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.31. Visteon Corp has a fifty-two week low of $44.04 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.00 million. Visteon’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VC shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Visteon from $101.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Visteon from $106.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visteon in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Visteon from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Visteon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.86.

In related news, Director Robert Manzo bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.86 per share, for a total transaction of $133,720.00. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

