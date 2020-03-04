California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 3,313 Shares of Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,313 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Intelligent Systems were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Intelligent Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intelligent Systems by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,292,000 after buying an additional 17,189 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intelligent Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $321,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intelligent Systems during the 4th quarter worth $472,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Intelligent Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $261,000.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Intelligent Systems in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, CEO J Leland Strange sold 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,783,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,327,520.

NYSEAMERICAN:INS opened at $36.65 on Wednesday. Intelligent Systems Co. has a one year low of $17.16 and a one year high of $56.24.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter.

About Intelligent Systems

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors.

