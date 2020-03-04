California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 11,769 Shares of Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,769 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.17% of Ring Energy worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Ring Energy by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ring Energy by 458.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 145,552 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in Ring Energy by 32.3% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,959,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 478,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Ring Energy by 151.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 212,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 127,891 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of REI stock opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.65. Ring Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $6.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.08.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

