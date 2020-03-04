First Trust Advisors LP Has $369,000 Holdings in Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) by 123.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 111,617 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 61,588 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Summit Midstream Partners were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMLP. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new position in Summit Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 19,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 162,626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 10,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Summit Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Summit Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Shares of Summit Midstream Partners stock opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.89. Summit Midstream Partners LP has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $10.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 27.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th.

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

