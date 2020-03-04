5,932 Shares in The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in The Providence Service by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Providence Service by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 22,818 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Providence Service by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 5,587 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Providence Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of The Providence Service by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period.

The Providence Service stock opened at $61.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.32 and a 200-day moving average of $61.70. The Providence Service Co. has a 1 year low of $46.53 and a 1 year high of $71.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $797.22 million, a P/E ratio of -180.91 and a beta of 0.69.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.40. The Providence Service had a positive return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $384.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRSC. TheStreet raised The Providence Service from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub raised The Providence Service from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd.

The Providence Service Company Profile

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

