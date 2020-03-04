First Trust Advisors LP Sells 1,889 Shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in PTC were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,287,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,192,707,000 after buying an additional 751,495 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 76.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 50.1% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 68,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after buying an additional 22,876 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 31.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 201,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,732,000 after buying an additional 48,436 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 51.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Sunday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on PTC from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on PTC from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on PTC from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.57.

PTC opened at $70.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.62 and a beta of 1.12. PTC Inc has a 52 week low of $62.05 and a 52 week high of $102.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. PTC had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $356.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PTC Inc will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

