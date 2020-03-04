California Public Employees Retirement System Invests $313,000 in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE)

California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 41,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 47,436 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,865,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,036,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 37,986.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 152,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 151,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Aeglea Bio Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AGLE shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued an “average” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

Shares of AGLE stock opened at $6.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.84. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $9.10.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme, which is in early clinical development stage for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency, an autosomal recessive metabolic disease caused by a marked decrease in the activity of the native arginase 1 enzyme; and for treating Arginine dependent cancers.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.