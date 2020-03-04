California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 1,800 Shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,833 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Navios Maritime Partners worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 140.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMM opened at $8.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.34 and a 200-day moving average of $16.60. The company has a market cap of $96.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.07. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $21.30.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The shipping company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. Navios Maritime Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 28.32%. The business had revenue of $61.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.77 million. Analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

NMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Navios Maritime Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

