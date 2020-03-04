California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 16,400 Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) by 51.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAST. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 25,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 13,315 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 79,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 18,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 153,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 16,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TAST opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Carrols Restaurant Group Inc has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $10.90. The company has a market cap of $213.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day moving average of $6.81.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $397.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.76 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group Inc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.92.

In related news, Director Matthew Terker Perelman acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $98,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,594.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

