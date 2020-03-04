California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 2,900 Shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Lands’ End worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Lands’ End by 13.9% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 131,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lands’ End by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 113,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Lands’ End by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 109,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Lands’ End during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Lands’ End by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 33,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. 51.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Lands’ End from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st.

Lands’ End stock opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.20. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.39.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Lands’ End had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Lands’ End’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan. The company operates through U.S. eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, and Retail segments. It offers casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products.

