California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 59,000 Shares of Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Akorn were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akorn by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,360,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,745 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Akorn by 20.5% during the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,400,000 after purchasing an additional 509,732 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Akorn by 6,129.3% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 722,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 711,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Akorn by 7.2% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 370,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 25,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Akorn by 6.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 288,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 16,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

AKRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Akorn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Akorn from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.83.

Shares of Akorn stock opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.88. Akorn, Inc. has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $5.46.

Akorn Company Profile

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

