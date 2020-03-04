California Public Employees Retirement System Makes New Investment in Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB)

California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.09% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STXB. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 14.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 307,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 11,896.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 11,896 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after buying an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

STXB stock opened at $18.32 on Wednesday. Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc has a 1 year low of $17.61 and a 1 year high of $23.48. The company has a market cap of $297.63 million, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.88 and a 200 day moving average of $21.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $27.28 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STXB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.96.

In other news, Director Robert S. Beall purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Beall purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.66 per share, for a total transaction of $61,980.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 20,697 shares of company stock valued at $413,987 and sold 3,000 shares valued at $69,274. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

