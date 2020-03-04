California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.18% of DHI Group worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHX. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 983,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 212,595 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 465,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 274,600 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in DHI Group by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 287,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 120,816 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in DHI Group by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 173,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in DHI Group by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 126,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 22,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Get DHI Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of DHX stock opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.49. DHI Group Inc has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $4.44.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. DHI Group had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $37.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DHI Group Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX).

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.