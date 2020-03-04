California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Position in Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Advanced Emissions Solutions worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 13.8% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $190,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 13.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

ADES opened at $8.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $177.43 million, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.94. Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $15.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Advanced Emissions Solutions’s payout ratio is 56.82%.

In other Advanced Emissions Solutions news, Director Fundamental Advisers Sp L. Alta purchased 126,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,318,216.41. Corporate insiders own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADES. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

ADA-ES, Inc (ADA) develops, offers, and implements environmental technologies and provides equipment and specialty chemicals that enable coal-fueled power plants to meet emissions regulations by enhancing existing air pollution control equipment. ADA’s wholly owned subsidiaries include Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, ADA Intellectual Property, LLC and ADA Environmental Solutions, LLC.

