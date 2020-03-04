California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Holdings in Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULH)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULH) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Universal Logistics were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Universal Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $400,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 25.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 61.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 35,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,664 shares in the last quarter. 28.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ULH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Universal Logistics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ULH opened at $15.02 on Wednesday. Universal Logistics Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $27.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.84 million, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $375.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.20 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 2.49%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics Holdings Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.72%.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

