California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 14,500 Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RYAM. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 10,690 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 126.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 18,474 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 26,707.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 34,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 34,720 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the third quarter worth $493,000. 73.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RYAM stock opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.72. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $15.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.49). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $468.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rayonier Advanced Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Pulp, and Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

