Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 323,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Uranium Energy worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Uranium Energy by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 310,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 115,842 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Uranium Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Uranium Energy by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 37,806 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UEC. Zacks Investment Research raised Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

UEC stock opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $1.58.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Burke Hollow, Goliad, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

