Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) by 48.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,738 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Five Point were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its position in Five Point by 35.3% during the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,598,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,784 shares during the last quarter. Serengeti Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Five Point by 254.9% in the third quarter. Serengeti Asset Management LP now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 107,732 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Point in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Point in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Five Point by 1,329.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 12,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FPH opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.36. Five Point Holdings LLC has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $9.40.

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, plans, develops, and owns mixed-use communities in California, the United States. The company operates through four segments: Newhall, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates properties; and provides development management services.

