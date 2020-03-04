Pico Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PICO) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Pico Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PICO) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.14% of Pico worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Pico by 8.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PICO opened at $9.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.39. Pico Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $11.82.

Pico declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 31st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 50.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Pico from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Pico Profile

PICO Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The Company sells its water rights to real estate developers, power generating facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities.

