California Public Employees Retirement System Makes New $284,000 Investment in Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT)

California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.10% of Mastercraft Boat at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 845.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 10,593 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 25.3% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 11.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 61.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 6,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 25.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 8,572 shares in the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCFT. BidaskClub raised Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James raised Mastercraft Boat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Mastercraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Mastercraft Boat in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercraft Boat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

MCFT stock opened at $15.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $298.37 million, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.98. Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $26.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $99.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.75 million. Mastercraft Boat had a return on equity of 59.16% and a net margin of 3.95%. Mastercraft Boat’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

