California Public Employees Retirement System Has $338,000 Stock Holdings in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,746 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.14% of Republic First Bancorp worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRBK. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 13.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after buying an additional 9,478 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 112,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic First Bancorp alerts:

Shares of FRBK opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average of $3.92. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Republic First Bancorp had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $25.13 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey. It offers consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Republic First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.