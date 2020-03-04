California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Sutter Rock Capital worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sutter Rock Capital in the third quarter worth about $1,209,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Sutter Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,128,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Sutter Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Sutter Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Klein purchased 5,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $33,815.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 139,092 shares in the company, valued at $924,961.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Robert S. Birch purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $165,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,545,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,197,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 255,085 shares of company stock worth $1,646,915 in the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SSSS stock opened at $6.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.16 million and a P/E ratio of 20.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Sutter Rock Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $8.39.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sutter Rock Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

About Sutter Rock Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria.

