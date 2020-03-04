California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 941 Shares of Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 941 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Shotspotter worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Shotspotter by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 483,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,134,000 after acquiring an additional 94,744 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shotspotter during the third quarter valued at about $1,066,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Shotspotter by 334.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 42,286 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shotspotter by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 67,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 38,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Shotspotter in the third quarter valued at approximately $741,000. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $38,885.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,492.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,432 shares of company stock valued at $111,183. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SSTI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shotspotter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Shotspotter in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Shotspotter in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Shotspotter from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Shotspotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.11.

SSTI opened at $36.24 on Wednesday. Shotspotter Inc has a twelve month low of $18.44 and a twelve month high of $58.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.91 and a 200-day moving average of $25.84. The stock has a market cap of $407.00 million, a PE ratio of 241.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.69.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Shotspotter had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $10.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shotspotter Inc will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

