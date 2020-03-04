California Public Employees Retirement System Invests $315,000 in Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL)

California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MNRL. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Yorktown X. Associates Llc sold 802,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $13,944,391.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Levy sold 2,955,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $51,371,977.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of Brigham Minerals stock opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07. The stock has a market cap of $845.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.21. Brigham Minerals Inc has a 1 year low of $13.81 and a 1 year high of $23.29.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $33.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.67 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Brigham Minerals Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 231.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MNRL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on Brigham Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering began coverage on Brigham Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.62.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL)

