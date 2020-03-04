California Public Employees Retirement System Takes Position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO)

California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) during the 3rd quarter worth $516,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 8,931 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) stock opened at $26.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $296.63 million, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.97 and a 200 day moving average of $27.15.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

