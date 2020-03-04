California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 1,800 Shares of Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.13% of Bankwell Financial Group worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BWFG. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 9.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 193.8% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWFG opened at $27.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $223.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.04. Bankwell Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $13.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Bankwell Financial Group Inc will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Bankwell Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Bankwell Financial Group Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

