California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Position in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 145,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 34,585 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in TETRA Technologies were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTI. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $623,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,627,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after buying an additional 22,328 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 972,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 69,600 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 28.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,582,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,226,000 after buying an additional 1,224,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

TTI opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.63. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $2.66. The stock has a market cap of $144.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. TETRA Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $259.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.98 million. Equities analysts expect that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TTI. ValuEngine raised TETRA Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised TETRA Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on TETRA Technologies from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.33.

TETRA Technologies Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

