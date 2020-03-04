Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,400 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Evans Bancorp worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 91.5% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 48,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 23,170 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Pwmco LLC bought a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period.

Get Evans Bancorp alerts:

In other Evans Bancorp news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 1,411 shares of Evans Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $56,454.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,891.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 1,241 shares of Evans Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $49,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,918 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,102 shares of company stock valued at $163,645 in the last three months.

EVBN opened at $37.75 on Wednesday. Evans Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $41.75.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $16.06 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Evans Bancorp’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th.

Separately, Hovde Group raised shares of Evans Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.